Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City will aim to maintain their recent good form when they arrive at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday to face a struggling Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Having struggled with inconsistency under Neil Harris, the Bluebirds have found their rhythm under new manager Mick McCarthy, who has changed the fortunes of the club in relatively less time.

Not only is he unbeaten in seven games since taking charge last month, but Cardiff have also won each of their last six games in a row, including four consecutive away games for the first time since 2013!

A distant 13 points off sixth place when McCarthy arrived, Cardiff have successfully displaced Bournemouth and now occupy the last promotion play-off spot, a testament to his whirlwind start to life in the Welsh capital.

However, the Cherries are a position adrift only due to an inferior goal-difference, so Cardiff still have plenty of work to do, but Middlesbrough's current form won't intimidate them much.

Ninth in the league table with 46 points and 13 wins from 32 games, the Boro have been really struggling lately, winning only twice from their last eight outings and losing five times in the process.

This has seen the side drop out of top six and manager Neil Warnock is walking on eggshells.

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

In 66 meetings between the sides, Cardiff have won exactly half of them, while Middlesbrough have come out on top only 21 times.

They have't beaten the Welsh side in five years while the first leg of their league clash this season ended all square at 1-1 in Cardiff.

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Cardiff City Frm Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Team News

Middlesbrough

The home side have a clean bill of health going into the match with no injury issues, however, Paddy McNair and Anfernee Dijksteel are both one booking away from a suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cardiff City

Jordi Osei-Tutu is back into the side from his lengthy hamstring injury but is unlikely to start, while Sol Bamba was diagnosed with cancer last month and might not feature in this season again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sol Bamba

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Middlesbrough (3-1-4-2): Marcus Bettinelli; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair; Samy Morsy; Darnell Fisher, Marc Bola, Jonathan Howson, Neeskens Kebano; Ashley Fletcher, Duncan Watmore.

Cardiff City (3-4-1-2): Dillon Philipps; Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Perry Ng, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Joe Bennett; Harry Wilson; Josh Murphy, Kieffer Moore.

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Prediction

Cardiff have breathed new life into their campaign and won't be stopped so easily. Not by a struggling mid-table side at least.

We expect Cardiff to continue their good form and secure a comfortable victory over Middlesbrough.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-2 Cardiff City