Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Middlesbrough and Cardiff City square off at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday in round 10 of the EFL Championship.

The Bluebirds head into the game winless in their last five games and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Middlesbrough made it two consecutive home wins last Monday as they saw off Sunderland 1-0 on home turf.

Boro are unbeaten on home turf this season, picking up one draw and two wins from their three games.

Middlesbrough have picked up three wins, two draws and lost three of their eight games this season to collect 11 points and sit eighth in the EFL Championship table.

Elsewhere, Cardiff City failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Millwall.

They have now failed to win any of their last five games, picking up two draws and losing three games in that time.

With eight points from eight games, Cardiff City are currently 22nd in the league standings, but could rise as high as 13th place with all three points on Tuesday.

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

With 33 points from the last 69 meetings between the sides, Cardiff City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Middlesbrough have picked up 23 wins in that time, while 13 games have ended all square.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Cardiff City Form Guide: L-L-D-L-D

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Team News

Middlesbrough

The hosts will be without Darragh Lenihan, Zack Steffen and Chuba Akpom. They are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Darragh Lenihan, Zack Steffen, Chuba Akpom

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

Kion Etete, Callum ODowda and Jamilu Collins have all been sidelined through injuries and are out of contention for the Bluebirds.

Injured: Kion Etete, Callum ODowda, Jamilu Collins

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Liam Roberts; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Matthew Clarke; Isaiah Jones, Ryan Giles, Matt Crooks, Jonathan Howson, Alex Mowatt; Riley McGree, Rodrigo Muniz

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsopp; Mahlon Romeo, Perry Ng, Cedric Kipre, Niels Nkounkou; Ryan Wintle, Romaine Sawyers, Andy Rinomhota; Sheyi Ojo, Callum Robinson, Max Watters

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City Prediction

Cardiff City have struggled to get going away from home, where they have managed just one win in their last eight games. Boro are unbeaten at home since April and we are backing them to claim all three points on Tuesday.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Cardiff City

