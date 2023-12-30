Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1st 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Middlesbrough and Coventry City go head-to-head in a thrilling New Year’s Day showdown at the Riverside Stadium on Monday.

Both sides head into the game separated by just two points in mid-table and will look to get one over the other as they push for a playoff spot.

Middlesbrough wrapped up 2023 on a positive note as they scored two second-half goals to claim a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Friday.

This followed a 1-0 defeat against Rotherham United on Boxing Day which saw their three-match winning streak come to an end.

With 36 points from 25 matches, Michael Carrick’s men are currently ninth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with eighth-placed Bristol City and three points off the playoffs places.

Elsewhere, Coventry were denied all three points on Friday as Liam Cullen netted a 93rd-minute equalizer to hand Swansea City a 2-2 draw when the sides met at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Despite that result, Mark Robins’ side head into the new year in strong form, claiming three wins and three draws in six matches since a 2-1 loss against Ipswich Town on December 2.

Coventry City are currently 12th in the league standings, level on 34 points with Norwich City and Cardiff City.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Coventry City hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 20 of the last 56 meetings between the two sides.

Middlesbrough have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Coventry are currently on a five-game unbeaten run against Carrick’s men, claiming three wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in January 2022.

Middlesbrough have won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their Boxing Day defeat at Rotherham being the exception.

Coventry are currently on a six-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last 10 outings since mid-November.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Prediction

With their respective FA Cup fixtures on the horizon, Middlesbrough and Coventry will look to hit the ground running on Monday.

Both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts at the Riverside Stadium.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Coventry City

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)