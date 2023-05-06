Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2023

Middlesbrough will host Coventry City at Riverside on Sunday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late, although they have already secured playoff football. They were beaten 1-0 by Rotherham United in their last game going a man down just before the interval as Anfernee Dijksteel received his marching orders before falling to a long-range strike early in the second half.

Middlesbrough sit fourth in the table with 74 points from 45 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and close out the regular season on a high next week.

Coventry, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and are closing in on a playoff spot. They beat Birmingham City 2-0 in their last game, with Josh Eccles scoring the opener just three minutes after kickoff before Viktor Gyokeres doubled the Sky Blues' advantage from the penalty spot.

The visitors sit fifth in the league table with 69 points picked up so far and only need to avoid defeat on Monday to clinch a playoff spot.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 meetings between Middlesbrough and Coventry. The hosts have won 19 of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 15 draws between the two teams.

The two sides have alternated wins in their last four matchups with the visitors picking up a 1-0 win in their most recent clash.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven matches.

Seven of Coventry's 12 league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Boro have picked up 45 points on home turf in the league this season. Only Sheffield United and league leaders Burnley (51) have picked up more.

Middlesbrough are the second-highest-scoring side in the Championship this season with a goal tally of 83.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Prediction

Middlesbrough are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last seven matches. They have, however, performed well on home turf this season and will be looking forward to Monday's game.

Coventry, on the other hand, are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last six games. They are undefeated in their last eight away games and should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Coventry City

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last seven matches)

