Middlesbrough vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough host Coventry City at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship on Saturday looking to get back to winning ways.

Boro saw their seven-game unbeaten run in the league end following a late 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

They remain eighth in the EFL Championship standings, with 42 points from 27 games, although Coventry now have a chance to close the gap on them with a win in this fixture.

The Sky Blues are just two points behind them with a game in hand as they overcame Stoke City in their last match.

Having already beaten their northeastern rivals 2-0 in their last game, a league double is now on the cards for Mark Robins' side.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Head-To-Head

There have been 50 clashes between the sides in the past and the spoils have been closely shared.

Boro have beaten Coventry 18 times, while losing in this fixture on 17 occasions.

That record includes a 2-0 loss away to Coventry when the sides clashed in the September reverse fixture.

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Coventry City Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Team News

Middlesbrough

Folarin Balogun and Duncan Watmore are gunning for a place in the attack ahead of Aaron Connolly, although the home side are expected to field the same lineup as last time.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Coventry City

Jake Bidwell made a great impression in his first Coventry start and will be hoping to have another go on Saturday.

Julien Da Costa could start the game in his favored right wing-back position for the away side, replacing Josh Eccles.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Middlesbrough (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair; Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Neil Taylor; Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar.

Coventry City (3-4-2-1-): Simon Moore; Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Clarke-Salter; Julien Da Costa, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Jake Bidwell; Jamie Allen, Jordan Shipley; Viktor Gyokeres.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City Prediction

The sides have put up a fairly decent run of late which makes it hard to predict the outcome of this encounter.

Boro are generally strong at home but we're predicting Coventry will fight back and eke out a point at least.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Coventry City

