Middlesbrough vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Middlesbrough and Derby County lock horns at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday. The two sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results.

Ad

Boro turned in a solid display on Tuesday when they picked up a 3-1 victory over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium. It was a much-needed respite for Michael Carrick’s men, who had lost their previous five matches, conceding 11 goals and scoring five.

Middlesbrough have picked up 47 points from 34 games to sit 11th in the points table, level on points with 10th-placed Norwich City and four points off the play-off places.

Ad

Trending

Derby County, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the league table as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Millwall at Pride Park last time out.

Derby are winless in 11 games across competitions, losing 10, since beating West Bromwich Albion 2-1 on Boxing Day. The Rams have picked up 29 points from 34 matches to sit bottom but one in the standings, one point above rock-bottom Luton Town.

Ad

Middlesbrough vs Derby County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Middlesbrough have 66 wins from their last 153 meetings with Derby, losing 52.

Boro are winless in six of their last seven home games across competitions, losing three, since November.

Derby are on a run of 10 away games without a win, losing seven, since a 2-1 win at Coventry City in November.

Middlesbrough vs Derby County Prediction

Buoyed by their win over Stoke, Middlesbrough will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to rekindle their play-off push. Carrick’s men go up against a floundering Derby side, who have struggled to get going this season. So, expect them to heap more misery on the visitors.

Ad

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Derby

Middlesbrough vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Derby’s last 10 outings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Derby’s last 10 matches.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback