Middlesbrough vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Middlesbrough and Derby County will trade tackles at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday, with three points at stake on matchday 13 of the EFL Championship.

Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways, with Middlesbrough having fallen to a 1-0 home defeat to Norwich City last weekend, while Derby were defeated by the same scoreline away to Bristol City.

The hosts currently occupy eighth spot on the table, having accrued 18 points from 12 matches. Derby County sit bottom and will need to start racking up points to avoid dropping down to League One.

Middlesbrough vs Derby County Head-to-Head

This will be the 149th meeting between the two sides and Middlesbrough have the better head-to-head record.

The North Yorkshire side were victorious on 64 occasions, losing 50 previous games, while 34 matches ended in a stalemate.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in January 2020 when they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Middlesbrough form guide: W-W-D-D-L

Derby County form guide: D-D-L-L-L

Middlesbrough vs Derby County Team News

Middlesbrough

The hosts will be without Marcus Browne and Sam Morsy (both hamstring issues) but there are no suspension worries for manager Neil Warnock.

Injuries: Sam Morsy, Marcus Browne

Suspension: None

Derby County

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Derby County.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Middlesbrough vs Derby County Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Marcus Bettinelli; Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Anfernee Djijksteel; Jonny Howson; George Saville, Duncan Watmore, Marc Bola, Marcus Tavanier; Chuba Akpom, Britt Assombalonga

Derby County Predicted XI (3-4-3): David Marshall; Matthew Clarke, Curtis Davies, Mike te Wierik; Lee Buchanan, Graeme Shinnie, Jason Knight, Nathan Bryne; Wayne Rooney, Tom Lawrence, Martyn Waghorn

Middlesbrough vs Derby County Prediction

Middlesbrough have started the season fairly well and will have begun nurturing hopes of finishing in the playoff spots.

Boro have lost just one of their last 11 league games and are currently four points behind the top six. A win would boost their hopes of securing a playoff spot.

Derby County, on the other hand, have had a disastrous season. They have lost their last three games on the spin, while they are without a victory in their last eight matches.

The Rams occupy bottom spot on the table, marking their worst start to a league campaign in 12 years.

"We worked on getting numbers into the box, we got into some outstanding positions, and it is just sometimes that final bit and sometimes that is a lack of confidence when you are not winning games and scoring goals. But it will turn.”



🗞🐏 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) November 22, 2020

Their poor start saw former manager Philip Cocu depart on mutual terms and Wayne Rooney named among the caretaker managers.

Goals have been hard to come by for Derby County and it is difficult to see them getting anything away to Middlesbrough.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Derby County