Middlesbrough vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough host Derby County at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship, looking to return to winning ways.

The Boro, after ousting Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup, were held to a 2-2 draw by QPR in the league. An own goal from Albert Adomah on the hour mark fortuitously secured a point for Chris Wilder's side.

The Rams, on the other hand, are languishing second from bottom with 18 points from 30 games after their infamous point-deduction last year.

They ended a run of three winless games in the league with a 3-1 defeat of Hull City on Tuesday and will look to build on the same at the weekend.

Middlesbrough vs Derby County Head-To-Head

There have been 151 games between the sides before, with the Boro winning 65 times and losing on a close 51 occasions.

In the August reverse, they played out a goalless stalemate.

Derby County @dcfcofficial



In the most testing of times, we appreciate every single part you're playing 🤍



We are Derby. 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗱. 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱. 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻.



𝗪𝗲'𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 '𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗱



#DCFC #dcfcfans Your support this season has been absolutely incredible 🖤In the most testing of times, we appreciate every single part you're playing 🤍We are Derby. 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗱. 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱. 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻.𝗪𝗲'𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 '𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗱 Your support this season has been absolutely incredible 🖤In the most testing of times, we appreciate every single part you're playing 🤍We are Derby. 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗱. 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱. 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻.𝗪𝗲'𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 '𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗱 💪🐏#DCFC #dcfcfans

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Derby County Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

Middlesbrough vs Derby County Team News

Middlesbrough

Folarin Balogun is gunning to start in the attack again while Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier are vying for a place in the XI too.

There are no reported injuries as of now.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Derby County

The Rams could field the same XI that overcame Hull City on Tuesday.

Richard Stearman will serve the second of his three-game ban and will hence miss Saturday's clash too. Lee Buchanan will continue to fill in for him.

Krystian Bielik started for the first time in more than a year in their last game and lasted 81 minutes. He'll be hoping to see more gametime this weekend.

Injured: None

Suspended: Richard Stearman

Unavailable: None

Middlesbrough vs Derby County Predicted XI

Middlesbrough (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair; Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Neil Taylor; Folarin Balogun, Andraz Sporar.

Derby County (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop; Nathan Byrne, Curtis Davies, Lee Buchanan, Craig Forsyth; Krystian Bielik, Max Bird; Festy Ebosele, Jason Knight, Tom Lawrence; Luke Plange.

Middlesbrough vs Derby County Prediction

Neither side is currently on a dominant run but the Boro are really good at home.

Derby are desperate to avoid relegation but are likely headed for another loss.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Derby County

