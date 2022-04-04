Middlesbrough vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this week and will see Middlesbrough host Fulham at the Riverside on Wednesday night.

Middlesbrough shook off their FA Cup disappointments in which they lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the quarterfinals to pick up a comfortable 4-0 victory over Peterborough United on Saturday. The weekend clash saw Boro display clinical finishing with four different players getting on the scoresheet.

The hosts now sit fifth in the league table with 62 points from 38 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result as they continue their pursuit of top-flight football.

After a shaky spell before the international break, Fulham resumed their quest for a Premier League return as they beat Queens Park Rangers 2-0 away from home. Star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both goals for the Cottagers, taking his goal tally to 37 for the season.

Marco Silva's side remain top of the table with 80 points from 38 games. They will be targeting a strong finish to the season as they near a return to the top tier of English football.

Middlesbrough vs Fulham Head-to-Head

There have been 68 meetings between Middlesbrough and Fulham. The hosts have won 29 of those games, while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a league clash back in August last year. The game ended 1-1.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

Fulham Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Middlesbrough vs Fulham Team News

Middlesbrough

Martin Payero, Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi are all injured and not expected to play on Wednesday. The former's return is close while the latter two have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Injured: Martin Payero, Darnell Fisher, Sammy Ameobi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham

Harrison Reed came off with a cramp against Queens Park Rangers last time out and is a doubt for the game. Terence Kongolo remains out with an injury and will not play this week.

Injured: Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: Harrison Reed

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Fulham Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair; Marc Bola, Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, Jonathan Howson, Isaiah Jones; Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Neco Williams; Jean Michael Seri, Tom Cairney; Bobby Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Middlesbrough vs Fulham Prediction

Middlesbrough are on a three-game unbeaten run in the league and have kept a clean sheet in all three outings. They are on a nine-game winning streak on home turf and will be relishing their chances ahead of Wednesday's game.

Fulham have been the best side in the Championship all season and have the best attacking and defensive record at the moment. They have, however, won just one of their last three games on the road and may have to settle for a point this week.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Fulham

