Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

Middlesbrough host Huddersfield at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, as both sides look to pick up their first win of the season.

Having lost both their games of the league so far, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield occupy the bottom two spots of the EFL Championship table, sitting in 24th and 23rd place, respectively.

Speaking of Middlesbrough, the North Yorkshire outfit were beaten 1-0 at home by Millwall on the opening day followed by a 3-0 vanquish at the hands of Coventry on matchday two.

On the other hand, Huddersfield lost 3-1 to Plymouth Argyle in the first weekend before a 1-0 loss at the hands of Leicester City.

Interestingly, in between these games, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield locked horns in the first round of the 2023-24 Carabao Cup, where Boro prevailed 3-2 at the John Smith's Stadium. Just nine days later, the sides meet again for their first league encounters of the season.

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 101 clashes between Middlesbrough and Huddersfield, with the former winning 45 times and losing on 35 occasions.

Having beaten Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup a few days ago, Middlesbrough are looking to secure back-to-back wins in the fixture for the first time since 2021: a pair of 2-1 wins in February and November 2021.

Middlesbrough have lost two of their last three league games against Huddersfield, having only lost one of their prior 11 encounters before this.

Huddersfield have kept a clean sheet on each of their last two trips to Middlesbrough in the league, as many as in their prior 16 visits.

Middlesbrough have lost their opening two games of the league season - not since the 1984-85 season have Boro lost their first three league games in the second tier.

Middlesbrough are the only side yet to score in the Championship this season, last going three league games without a goal in April 2022.

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Prediction

Both teams have disappointed in the new campaign thus far. Middlesbrough may not have scored in the league but they have already defeated Huddersfield once this season, which could be a motivating factor for them here.

The Terriers, though, have enough in the tank to avoid a double-whammy, and we expect this to end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-2 Huddersfield

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes