Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022 

Middlesbrough will host Huddersfield Town at the Riverside on Saturday (October 22) afternoon in the Championship.

The hosts endured a difficult start to their campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Chris Wilder just under a year after his appointment. The Boro are looking to appoint former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick as their new permanent boss. They picked up a dominant 4-1 win over Wigan Athletic on Wednesday in what could be Leo Percovich's final game in charge as interim boss.

Middlesbrough are 20th in the Championship standings with 16 points from 15 games. They are just two points above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap this weekend.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have struggled to come alive under new manager Danny Schofield, finding themselves in the relegation zone. In their 1-0 loss to Preston North End in their last league outing, they were toothless offensively, conceding more fouls than attempted shots.

The visitors are rock-bottom in the standings with just 11 points from 14 games. They will now look to begin picking up points to avoid an impending relegation battle.

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 98 meetings between Middlesbrough and Huddersfield. The hosts have won 44 of these games, while the visitors have won 34. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won two of their last four games in this fixture after going winless in their eight games before that.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

All but one of the Boro's four league wins this season have come at home.

The Terriers have picked just one point on the road this season, the fewest in the Championship.

Huddersfield have lost nine league games this season. No other team has lost more.

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Middlesbrough's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats, marking just their second victory in their last seven matches. They have won just one of their last four games at home and will look to maximise their home advantage this weekend.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have lost their last two games and have won just one of their last three league games. They are winless on the road this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the Terriers' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

