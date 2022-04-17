Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues next week and will see Middlesbrough host Huddersfield Town at the Riverside on Monday afternoon.

Middlesbrough's struggles continued on Friday as they held on for a goalless draw against Bournemouth. A rather passive performance from Boro saw them struggle offensively, marking yet another goalless outing from Chris Wilder's men.

Middlesbrough sit seventh in the Championship table with 63 points from 41 games. They can return to the playoff spots with a win on Monday and will be looking to do that.

Huddersfield Town were held to a 2-2 draw by Queens Park Rangers in their last game. The Terriers were clear favorites to win the game but were pegged back twice by the resolute Rangers.

The visitors remain third in the league standings with 70 points. They will be aiming to return to winning ways this week to further strengthen their hold on a playoff spot.

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 97 meetings between Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town. The hosts have won 44 of those games while the visitors have won 33 times. Twenty of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in November, which Middlesbrough won 2-1.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: D-L-L-W-W

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: D-D-W-W-L

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Middlesbrough

Duncan Watmore picked up a knock last time out and is a doubt for Monday's game alongside Dael Fry. Matt Crooks has been suspended from the game due to an accumulation of bookings while Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher and Martin Payero are all injured.

Injured: Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fischer, Martin Payero

Doubtful: Dael Fry, Duncan Watmore

Suspended: Matt Crooks

Huddersfield Town

The visitors will be without the services of Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo, Matty Pearson and Danny Ward next week as they are all injured.

Injured: Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo, Matty Pearson, Danny Ward

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luke Daniels; Anfernee Dijksteel, Sol Bamba, Paddy McNair; Marc Bola, Riley McGree, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Isaiah Jones; Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lee Nicholls; Oliver Turton, Levi Colwill, Tom Lees, Harry Toffolo; Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Russell, Jonathan Hogg; Sorba Thomas, Danel Sinani, Josh Koroma

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Middlesbrough are winless in their last three games and have failed to score any goals in five of their last seven games across all competitions. They are on a three-game losing streak at Riverside and will be desperate to end that run.

Huddersfield Town are unbeaten in their last three games and are the more confident side ahead of Monday's game. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-1 Huddersfield Town

