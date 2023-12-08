Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Middlesbrough will entertain Ipswich Town at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts fell to a 3-2 loss to Leeds United in a five-goal thriller last week. Interestingly, all five goals were scored in the first half. Emmanuel Latte Lath bagged a brace, helping Middlesbrough reduce the deficit to one goal but Anfernee Dijksteel was sent off in the second half and they fell short of completing a comeback.

The visitors, Ipswich, have registered back-to-back wins in the league and first-half goals from George Hirst and Wes Burns helped them defeat Coventry City 2-1 last week. They are just one point and a place behind league leaders Leicester City in the league standings.

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 70 times across all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 31 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 23 wins and 16 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2018-19 edition of the Championship, with the hosts securing a league double, with 2-0 wins in the home and away games.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the visitors, recording five wins.

The visitors have the best goalscoring record in the Championship this season, scoring 41 goals. The hosts have a decent goal tally as well, scoring 31 times in 19 games.

Middlesbrough have won five of their last six home games in the Championship, keeping four clean sheets.

Ipswich Town have lost just once in their last 15 league outings, with that loss coming in an away meeting against West Bromwich Albion last month.

The visitors are winless in their last seven away games against the hosts. They have suffered five losses in that period and have failed to score six times in these games.

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Boro have lost two of their last three league games, with both defeats coming in away games. Interestingly, they have scored eight times while conceding six goals in these games and will look to build on their goalscoring record in this match. They have won their last seven home meetings against the visitors, scoring 12 times while conceding just once in these games.

Michael Carrick has a selection dilemma heading into the match, with as many as 10 players set to miss the match. Eight players including Paddy McNair, Tommy Smith, and Darragh Lenihan are injured while Anfernee Dijksteel and Isaiah Jones will serve suspensions.

The Tractor Boys have bounced back well from their loss to West Brom last month and have recorded back-to-back wins. They have just one win in their last five away games in the Championship and will look to improve upon that record here.

Lee Evans remains the only injury concern for head coach Kieran McKenna as Janoi Donacien is back in training and should start from the bench. Massimo Luongo and Brandon Williams will serve suspensions due to yellow card accumulation.

While Middlesbrough have dominated proceedings against Ipswich at home, they have a weakened squad at their disposal at the moment, which might be their undoing. Considering the visitors' goalscoring form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Ipswich Town.

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Leif Davis to score or assist any time - Yes