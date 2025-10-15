Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2025

Middlesbrough will entertain Ipswich Town at the Riverside Stadium in their first EFL Championship game back since the international break on Friday. The hosts are second in the league standings, trailing leaders Coventry City by one point. Ipswich have a game in hand and are ninth in the league table with 13 points.

Boro have seen a drop in form and have won just one of their last five league games. They suffered their first league defeat of the season in their previous outing, falling 1-0 away to Portsmouth.

The visitors, meanwhile, have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last five league games. They met Norwich City earlier this month and registered a 3-1 home win. Cédric Kipré's opener was canceled out just three minutes later, and Jaden Philogene restored their lead in the 44th minute. Jack Clarke scored their third goal in the 77th minute.

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 72 times in all competitions. Ipswich have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 32 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 23 wins and 17 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2023-24 Championship campaign. The visitors were unbeaten in the two meetings, recording an away win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

Seven of the last eight meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Middlesbrough have conceded one goal apiece in three of their last four league games.

Ipswich Town have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last five league games.

The hosts have the joint-best defensive record in the league this season, conceding six goals, two fewer than Ipswich.

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Boro failed to score for the second consecutive match in their previous outing and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. Three of their five wins in the league this season have been registered at home.

Aidan Morris was in action for the USA national team on Tuesday, and his involvement in this match is doubtful. Riley McGree and Darragh Lenihan also face late fitness tests.

The Tractor Boys have won three of their last four games, scoring 11 goals, and will look to build on that prolific run. Notably, the three wins were registered at home, and they are winless on their travels across all competitions this season.

Former Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom is yet to score a goal this season and might start from the bench. Kieran McKenna has said that there are a few minor knocks for some players ahead of this match, with Sam Szmodics being one of them.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Ipswich Town

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

