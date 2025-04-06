Middlesbrough vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Middlesbrough will invite Leeds United to the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday. The hosts are fifth in the standings, just two places behind Leeds, but trail their southern rivals by 22 points.

Boro have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last four league games, recording three wins. They met Blackburn Rovers on Friday and registered a 2-0 away win. Tommy Conway and Samuel Iling-Junior scored in quick succession before the 10th minute, with Kelechi Iheanacho providing the assists for both goals.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last six league games. They were held to a 1-1 away draw at Luton Town on Saturday, playing their third consecutive stalemate. Daniel James bagged the equalizer in the 28th minute.

The visitors' three-game winless run has seen them drop to third place in the league table and they trail Burnley by two points.

Middlesbrough vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 105 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 43 wins. Boro have 33 wins and 29 games have ended in draws.

Leeds recorded a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December, extending their winning streak against the hosts in the Championship to five games.

Leeds United are winless in their last three away games in the Championship, playing out two consecutive draws.

Middlesbrough are on a three-game winning streak at home in the Championship, scoring five goals while conceding twice.

The visitors have the best goalscoring record in the Championship this season, scoring 79 goals, 18 more than Boro.

The last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with Leeds outscoring the hosts 10-9 in these games.

Middlesbrough vs Leeds United Prediction

Boro have been in good touch recently, winning five of their last seven league games while keeping three clean sheets. They are winless in their last three home meetings against Leeds, suffering two consecutive defeats. Notably, they have scored two goals apiece in four of their last six home games.

Neto Borges suffered an ankle injury last week and is not expected to start here. Luke Ayling is unlikely to play again this season while Dael Fry and George Edmundson are not match fit yet.

The Whites are unbeaten in their last four games, recording three consecutive draws. They have scored two goals apiece in three games in that period. They have lost just one of their last 11 away games. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last seven league meetings against the hosts, recording five consecutive wins.

Joe Rothwell suffered a calf injury during training last week and is a doubt. Mateo Joseph is out with an illness while Pascal Struijk was subbed off with a knock on Saturday and will miss this match. Patrick Bamford and Max Wober made appearances from the bench against Luton.

Considering the current form of the two teams and goalscoring record, we back them to play out a draw.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-2 Leeds United

Middlesbrough vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

