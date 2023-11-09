Middlesbrough vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Leicester City will be looking to maintain their 100% away record in the EFL Championship when they visit the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Michael Carrick’s men have failed to taste victory in their last 14 games against the Foxes and will head into the weekend desperate to end this dry spell.

Middlesbrough failed to return to winning ways in the Championship as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Plymouth Argyle last Saturday.

Prior to that, Boro saw their six-game winning streak in the league come to an end on October 28 courtesy of a 2-0 home loss against Stoke City, three days before claiming a 3-1 victory over Exeter City in the EFL Cup.

With 21 points from 15 matches, Middlesbrough are currently 12th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with 11th-placed Bristol City.

Meanwhile, Leicester City were sent crashing back to earth last Friday as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Leeds United at the Kings Power Stadium.

The Foxes were previously on a blistering nine-game winning streak in the league, stretching back to a slender 1-0 loss against Hull City on September 2.

Despite last week’s result, Leicester currently lead the way at the top of the EFL Championship table, three points above second-placed Ipswich Town.

Middlesbrough vs Leicester City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 35 wins from the last 92 meetings between the sides, Leicester City hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Middlesbrough have picked up 29 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 28 occasions.

Leicester City are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run against Boro, picking up six wins and eight draws since a 1-0 loss in September 2009.

Middlesbrough are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches across all competitions, claiming eight wins and two draws since mid-September.

Leicester City have won their seven away matches in the Championship this season, scoring 18 goals and conceding five.

Middlesbrough vs Leicester City Prediction

High-flying Leicester City suffered a bump in the road in their quest for the Championship title last time out and will look to quickly return to winning ways. While we expect Middlesbrough to put up a fight, the Foxes’ stellar away record speaks for itself and we see them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Leicester City

Middlesbrough vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: First to score - Leicester City (The Foxes have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two sides)