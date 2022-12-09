Middlesbrough vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10th 2022

Middlesbrough will host Luton Town at the Riverside on Saturday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side enjoyed a difficult start to their season but have begun to string together results under new boss Michael Carrick. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Norwich City in their last league outing, with Riley McGree and Matt Crooks getting on the scoresheet in the second half to overturn an early deficit.

Middlesbrough sit 15th in the league table with 27 points from 21 games. They will aim to build on their newfound form and continue their push for the top half of the pile.

Luton have had mixed results this season but still have their sights set on the playoff spots as they begin life under manager Rob Edwards. They played out a 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Rotherham United, with Luke Berry coming off the bench to score a late equalizer.

The visitors sit mid-table in 11th place with 30 points from 21 games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Middlesbrough vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Middlesbrough and Luton Town. The hosts have won 11 of those games, while the visitors have won three more. There have been eight draws between the two sides.

The hosts have won two of their last four games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous seven.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Only two of Boro's eight league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Luton have picked up 17 points away from home in the league this season. Only Preston North End and Sheffield United have picked up more.

Middlesbrough have scored 29 league goals this season, the highest of all the teams in the bottom half of the Championship standings.

Middlesbrough vs Luton Town Prediction

Middlesbrough are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last five games. They have, however, won just one of their last six games at Riverside and could struggle this weekend.

Luton are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last six league games. They have performed well on the road this season and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Luton Town

Middlesbrough vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last three matchups)

