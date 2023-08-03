Middlesbrough vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5, 2023 

Middlesbrough host Millwall at Riverside on Saturday (August 5) in the opening round of the 2023-23 Championship.

The hosts enjoyed an overall positive campaign last season. Michael Carrick came in as the new boss in late October and led them to their first playoff appearance since the 2017-18 campaign. They finished fourth in the league with 75 points from 46 games before losing to Coventry City in the first round of the playoffs.

Middlesbrough had mixed results during the off-season, picking up just two wins from seven friendlies.

Millwall, meanwhile, also enjoyed a strong league campaign last season, missing out on the promotion playoffs by just one point.

They finished eighth in the Championship standings with 68 points from 46 games, their joint-second-highest points tally in five seasons in the English second tier.

Millwall lost 2-1 to Eredivisie outfit Fortuna Sittard last time out.

Middlesbrough vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 63 meetings between the two sides. Middlesbrough lead 26-21.

Middlesbrough beat Millwall 1-0, ending a four-game winless streak in the fixture.

Millwall conceded 50 goals in the Championship last season. Only four teams conceded fewer, all of which made it to the promotion playoffs.

Middlesbrough picked up 46 points at home in the league last season, the third-highest in the competition.

Ten of the Lions' 16 league defeats last season came away from home.

Middlesbrough vs Millwall Prediction

Middlesbrough are on a three-game winless streak and have won just two of their last 12 games. They, however, performed well at home last season and will fancy their chances here.

Meanwhile, Millwall's latest result snapped a three-game unbeaten streak. They have, however, won just two of their last six away league games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Millwall

Middlesbrough vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last five games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last seven meetings.)