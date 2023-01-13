Middlesbrough vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14th 2023 

Middlesbrough will welcome Millwall to the Riverside Stadium for a matchday 27 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a demoralizing 5-1 defeat on home turf against Brighton in the FA Cup last weekend. World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister stepped off the bench to score a brace for the Seagulls as they progressed to the fourth round.

Millwall fell to a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield United in the FA Cup. Dabiel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle scored first-half goals for the Blades to help them progress to the next round.

The Lions will turn their attention to the Championship, where they sit in the sixth spot, having garnered 39 points from 25 matches. Middlesbrough are level on points with them but are one spot higher due to goal difference.

Middlesbrough vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 62 occasions in the past. Middlesbrough have 25 wins to their name, Millwall were victorious on 21 occasions while 16 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2022 when Millwall claimed a 2-0 home win.

Millwall are without an away victory against Boro since 2014 but a win here would give them their first league double in a decade.

Each of Middlesbrough's last seven games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, while 10 of their last 11 games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Millwall's last five matches have produced less than three goals.

Middlesbrough vs Millwall Prediction

Middlesbrough have been on an upward trajectory since Michael Carrick's appointment and are now in the playoff conversation. The race for the playoff spots is tight, with just three points separating a group of seven teams.

One of the sides battling for a place in the top six with Boro is Millwall, with both sides level on points and only separated by goal difference.

Middlesbrough tend to play on the front foot, leaving themselves susceptible to being breached at the back. Millwall are likely to capitalize on this to leave North Yorkshire with a point in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-2 Millwall

Middlesbrough vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

