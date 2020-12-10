Middlesbrough vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Middlesbrough suffered a shock 3-0 loss away at Preston North End on Wednesday night to conceded their sixth defeat of the league season.

They are now six points off the top six, having picked up just three points out of a possible nine in their last three fixtures.

Millwall’s draw with QPR in midweek means they go into this weekend stuck in the bottom half of the table, having not won in nine games. Their last victory came in October.

Taking one point in their last three games will not sit well with Lions fans amid the storm that was provoked last weekend by some sections of supporters who decided to boo the players’ bending of the knee in support of Black Lives Matter.

They stood to applaud the pictured gesture in their game on Tuesday night..

Middlesbrough vs Millwall Head-to-head

Middlesbrough have not tasted defeat against their opponents in their last five encounters.

In fact, Boro have not lost at the Riverside to Millwall since April 2014 – five home matches ago.

Their game this weekend will be their 17th straight meeting between the two in the Championship.

Overall, Middlesbrough have beaten Millwall 24 times across all competitions in their history.

They have lost on 19 occasions to them and have drawn 14 other matches.

Middlesbrough vs Millwall Team News

Anfernee Dijksteel could make his return from injury this weekend for Boro after missing his side’s last couple of matches. If he is fit enough to play, he will likely start on the bench.

Duncan Watmore could retain his place should manager Neil Warnock determine his shift last time out was worthy of re-selection.

Injured: Marcus Browne, Ashley Fletcher, Grant Hall

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tom Bradshaw made his return from a knock on Tuesday as he came on as a substitute in the draw against QPR.

Lions fans could also see the return of Kenneth Zohore after his lengthy lay-off, although Connor Mahoney will not be available yet again due to the injury that is keeping him sidelined.

Injured: Billy Mitchell, Connor Mahoney

Doubtful: Kenneth Zohore

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Millwall Predicted XI

Middlesbrough predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcus Bettinelli, Djed Spence, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Marc Bola, Jonny Howson, George Saville, Sam Morsy, Marvin Johnson, Duncan Watmore, Britt Assombalonga

Millwall predicted XI (3-4-3): Bartosz Bialkowski, Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Hutchinson, Alex Pearce, Jake Cooper, Scott Malone, Ryan Leonard, Ryan Woods, Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett, Troy Parrott

Middlesbrough vs Millwall Prediction

The visitors are desperate for a win but this desperation might not be enough as they come up against a side who are as rough-and-tumble as themselves.

Middlesbrough are very much on the hunt to break into the top six and nothing but three points will do this weekend if they are to make this happen by the new year. We believe that the home side is capable of securing victory on Saturday.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Millwall