Middlesbrough vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough host Millwall at Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Middlesbrough are currently 14th in the table, three points behind their opponents. Chris Wilder's side have faltered of late, having failed to win any of their last three games. They will be looking to bounce back with a win against Millwall this week.

Millwall have been inconsistent this season and have not been able to string together victories. Gary Rowett's side are currently ninth in the table, with a win potentially taking them up to fifth in the league. They will be hoping to climb up the table with a win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

With the international break coming to a close, all focus turns back to the Championship with Millwall the visitors this weekend. Boro will be looking to keep up their unbeaten home record against Millwall.

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make Saturday's fixture a well-contested matchup.

Middlesbrough vs Millwall Head-to-Head

Middlesbrough have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Millwall winning only one.

Millwall came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in March. Gary Rowett's side secured all three points on the night thanks to an own-goal by Grant Hall.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-W-L-L-D

Millwall Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Middlesbrough vs Millwall Team News

Ballard will be a huge miss for Millwall

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against West Brom last time out. Marc Bola, Dael Fry, Uche Ikpeazu and Marcus Browne are all still out injured.

Injured: Marc Bola, Dael Fry, Uche Ikpeazu, Marcus Browne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall

Daniel Ballard will miss the game due to a head injury. Apart from that, Gary Rowett will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: Daniel Ballard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Millwall Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luke Daniels; Patrick McNair, Grant Hall, Souleymane Bamba; Onel Hernandez, Marcus Tavernier, Martin Payero, James Lea Siliki, Isaiah Jones; Andraz Sporar, Josh Coburn

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard; Scott Malone, George Saville, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Jed Wallace; Tom Bradshaw, Benik Afobe

Middlesbrough vs Millwall Prediction

Both sides have been on similar runs of form of late, and that should come to the fore during Saturday's game.

We predict a tight game ending in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Millwall

