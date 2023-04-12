Middlesbrough vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14, 2023 

Middlesbrough host Norwich City at the Riverside on Friday (April 14) in the Championship.

The hosts have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and are closing in on the playoffs despite their recent struggles. Middlesbrought played out a 2-2 draw against Bristol City last time out. They were two goals down early after the restart before Aaron Ramsey and Matt Crooks helped secure a point. The Boro are fourth in the league table with 68 points from 41 games.

Norwich, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of securing playoff football. They drew goalless against Rotherham United last time out and deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors are eighth in the standings with 61 points. They will enter the playoff spots with a win.

Middlesbrough vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 meetings between them. Both sides have won 22 games apiece.

Boro won 2-1 in the last meeting against Norwich, ending a seven-game winless run in the fixture.

The Canaries have kept clean sheets in all but one of their last eight games in the fixture.

The Boro have picked up 39 points at home in the league this season. Only Blackburn Rovers (40) and league leaders Burnley (51) have picked up more.

Only six of Norwich's 14 league defeats this season have come on the road.

Middlesbrough are the second-highest scoring side in the Championship this season, scoring 74 times.

Middlesbrough vs Norwich City Prediction

Middlesbrough are on a three-game winless run after winning three of four games. They have lost just one of their 12 home league games.

Norwich, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings despite having won just one of their last six games. They have had mixed results on the road of late and could lose here.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-0 Norwich City

Middlesbrough vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of their last nine meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last ten matchups)

