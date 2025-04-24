Middlesbrough vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2025

Middlesbrough take on Norwich City in the 45th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.
Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough are fresh off a 2-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday on Easter Monday. Despite Finn Azaz opening the scoring for Boro in the 11th minute at Hillsborough, the hosts hit back through Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba after the break.
Following their third loss in four games, Boro remain seventh in the standings, with 63 points from 44 games, winning 18. They are three points off sixth-placed Coventry City in the final play-off place.
Meanwhile, Norwich will play their first game under interim boss Jack Wilshere after Johannes Hoff Thorup faced the sack following a 3-1 loss at Millwall. Mihailo Ivanovic scored either side of the break, while Shane Duffy pulled one back for the Canaries in the fourth minute of first-half added time.
With a third straight defeat, the Canaries are 14th in the points table, with 53 points from 44 games, winning 13.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Middlesbrough-Norwich Championship clash at the Riverside:
Middlesbrough vs Norwich City head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 62 meetings across competitions, Middlesbrough lead Norwich 25-22, with their reverse fixture ending 3-3 in Norwich in October.
- Boro are unbeaten in six meetings across competitions - all in the Championship - winning four.
- Boro have won four of their last five home games - all in the Championship - losing one.
- Norwich are winless in six outings on the road - all in the Championship - losing the last four.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Middlesbrough: L-W-L-L-W; Norwich: L-L-L-D-L
Middlesbrough vs Norwich City prediction
Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, especially Norwich, who face a struggle to finish in the top half, while Boro haven't covered themselves in much glory either.
Nevertheless, Carrick's side are in contention to qualify for the play-offs with two games remaining despite a damaging run of three defeats in four outings. Moreover, Boro have a slender head-to-head advantage over Norwich, having not lost in six games since a 1-0 home loss in the Championship in November 2020.
Expect Carrick's side to continue their dominance in the fixture as they chase a play-off place.
Prediction: Middlesbrough 3-1 Norwich City
Middlesbrough vs Norwich City betting tips
Tip-1: Middlesbrough to win
Tip-2: Boro to keep a clean sheet: No (They haven't kept one in four games.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five meetings.)