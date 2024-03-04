Middlesbrough vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2024

The action continues in round 36 of the EFL Championship as Middlesbrough and Norwich City lock horns at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.

Michael Carrick’s men head into the midweek clash on a run of three consecutive wins against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein.

Middlesbrough were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a somewhat disappointing 2-0 loss against bottom-dwellers Stoke City last Saturday.

Carrick's men have now lost four of their most recent five matches while claiming just one win in eight outings across all competitions since mid-January.

This poor run of results has seen Middlesbrough drop to 14th place in the Championship table, level on 44 points with Bristol City and Watford.

On the other hand, Norwich City picked up another impressive result in their push for a playoff spot as they edged out Sunderland 1-0 at Carrow Road last Saturday.

The Canaries have now gone six consecutive games without defeat, picking up four wins and two draws since January’s 5-2 loss against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

With 55 points from 35 matches, Norwich are currently seventh in the league table, one point behind sixth-placed Hull City in the final playoff spot.

Middlesbrough vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Middlesbrough hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 24 of the last 60 meetings between the two teams.

Norwich City have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Middlesbrough are on a three-match winning streak against the Canaries, scoring nine goals and conceding three since a goalless draw in January 2021.

Norwich City have failed to win their last four away matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 3-1 FA Cup victory over Bristol Rovers on January 17.

Middlesbrough are without a win in five straight Championship home games, picking up just two points from a possible 15 since the turn of the year.

Middlesbrough vs Norwich City Prediction

Middlesbrough have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will be looking to find their feet this weekend. However, Norwich City have hit their stride once again and we expect them to hold out for a share of the spoils at the Riverside Stadium.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Norwich City

Middlesbrough vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Middlesbrough's last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been less than 11 corner kicks in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)