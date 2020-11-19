Middlesbrough vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

This mouth-watering fixture between Middlesbrough and Norwich City has produced some classic Championship spectacles over recent years and this match will be no different.

Middlesbrough go into the game having not lost since their opening match of the season and can count themselves unfortunate not to be inside the top six given the calibre of opponents they have faced.

Norwich, meanwhile, have lost more games than their opponents but sit third, having accumulated 21 points from their first 11 league games.

They are only kept out of the top two on goals scored, and both teams have a lot riding on this weekend's match.

Middlesbrough vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

Middlesbrough had a scare recently when defender Paddy McNair limped off while on international duty for Northern Ireland during the last week, but medical staff have confirmed he should be OK for Saturday.

Meanwhile, George Saville is expected to take part this weekend despite leaving the Northern Irish camp due to personal reasons.

Duncan Watmore could come into the matchday squad after signing a short-term contract with the Riverside outfit this week.

Injured: Grant Hall, Ashley Fletcher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Onel Harnandez is still likely to be sidelined by the time Saturday comes around while Todd Cantwell remains a doubt after missing the Canaries’ win over Swansea City prior to the international break.

Injured: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell , Onel Hernandez

Doubtful: Todd Cantwell

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Middlesbrough predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcus Bettinelli, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Marc Bola, Jonny Howson, George Saville, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier, Djed Spence, Britt Assombalonga

Norwich City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmerman, Jacob Sorensen, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Przemyslaw Placheta, Marco Stiepermann, Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki

Middlesbrough vs Norwich City Prediction

The hosts will have Britt Assombalonga back fully fit by the time Saturday comes and he is expected to make his first start since injury – a massive boost to the hosts.

Norwich have shown their potency going forward recently but they do tend to struggle against a well-organised defence. For this reason, we believe the hosts will take all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Norwich City