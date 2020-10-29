Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Middlesbrough are on a very good run, having not lost since the opening day of the season and, as a consequence, see themselves eighth and a point off the top six.

Their competent 2-0 win over Coventry City last time out sent out a message to the rest of their EFL Championship opponents that anyone who is off the pace can expect a tough ride should they come up against Neil Warnock’s men.

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in four since the arrival of Chris Hughton during the international break.

He is credited for all six of his club’s league points this season but nevertheless will be eager to register another win as soon as possible.

Two Championship stalwart bosses to go toe-to-toe in this one in what should be a very enjoyable game.

💪@BrittOfficials grabbed his first goal of the season last night in the 2-0 win over #PUSB in the @SkyBetChamp.



We've compared his stats from the game with Coventry forward Matt Godden.👇 #EFL #UTB #Boro @JD_Training_1 pic.twitter.com/h8ZYQtjgP8 — Middlesbrough StatZone (@MiddlesbroughSZ) October 28, 2020

Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

Boro have not beaten Saturday’s opponents in their last four encounters, with their last win coming at the Riverside in April 2018.

This fixture last season ended 2-2 after tying the reverse fixture 1-1 three months prior.

Advertisement

This weekend’s game is set to be their 21st straight Championship fixture with Boro winning four of their 10 home games against Forest within this period.

Forest have beaten Middlesbrough on 29 occasions and have lost 24 times while earning 34 draws.

Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Boro had a big boost in the last game as they welcomed back striker Britt Assombalonga, who had been out with a hamstring injury.

Chuba Akpom was rested for that match but could come back in to partner his teammate in attack.

Injured: Grant Hall, Ashley Fletcher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The visitors could hand Anthony Knockaert a second start following his full debut appearance against Luton in midweek.

Lewis Grabban and Harry Arter are still on the injury table and will not be available for this weekend’s clash while Nicholas Ioannou misses the game following his red card against Luton.

Injured: Joe Worrall, Tyler Blackett, Fouad Bachirou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nicholas Ioannou

Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Middlesbrough predicted XI (3-5-2): Marcus Bettinelli, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson, George Saville, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier, Patrick Roberts, Chuba Akpom, Britt Assombalonga

Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna, Carl Jenkinson, Ryan Yates, Jack Cloback, Anthony Knockaert, Joe Lolley, Sammy Ameobi, Lyle Taylor

🍾 Man of the Match, @NFFC's Ryan Yates



4️⃣ interceptions (most in game)

6️⃣2️⃣ touches

4️⃣8️⃣ passes

9️⃣2️⃣% passing accuracy



Started all 4 @SkyBetChamp games under Chris Hughton



👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/G9Ec9Ecsej — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 28, 2020

Advertisement

Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

This is set up to be a highly-entertaining encounter with both sides soaked in dogged grit and determination.

Middlesbrough will be looking to jump into the playoffs while the absence of striker Grabban may deny Forest, a side with renewed faith in their new manager, all three points. A draw seems like a plausible outcome after 90 minutes in this encounter.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Nottingham Forest