Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough host Nottingham Forest at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Sunday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Middlesbrough are currently ninth in the league, two points off the top five. Chris Wilder's side have been in good form of late and are on a four-game unbeaten streak. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest have been flying of late and are unbeaten in their last nine league games. Steve Cooper's side are currently seventh in the league, one point ahead of their opponents. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Middlesbrough on Sunday.

The two sides have been in good form recently and that should make for an exciting contest.

Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

Middlesbrough have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Nottingham Forest, having won three of them.

Middlesbrough came away as 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture back in December. Goals from Andraz Sporar and Onel Hernandez were enough to secure the three points on the night.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: L-W-W-D-W

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W

Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Mbe Soh will be a huge miss for Nottingham Forest

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Bournemouth. Marcus Browne is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Marcus Browne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest came away unscathed from their 2-1 win against Hull City last time out. Loic Mbe Soh and Max Lowe are both still out injured.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Max Lowe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Patrick McNair, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel; Marc Bola, Marcus Tavernier, Jonathan Howson, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones; Andraz Sporar, Duncan Watmore

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Ryan Yates, Joe Worrall; Gaetan Bong, Jack Colback, James Garner, Djed Spence; Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson, Martin Zinckernagel

Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent form, and that should be evident during the game on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming away with all three points in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Edited by Peter P