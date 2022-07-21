Middlesbrough vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July | Club Friendlies 2022

Middlesbrough will wrap up their pre-season friendlies when they welcome Olympique Marseille to the Riverside Stadium on Friday.

The Ligue 1 outfit head into the weekend off the back of a 3-0 defeat against Norwich City and will look to return to winning ways against their English opponents.

Middlesbrough returned to winning ways in style as they saw off Morecambe 3-0 on Tuesday.

This followed a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sporting Braga on July 15, which saw their two-game winning streak in pre-season come to an end.

Middlesbrough will now be looking to build on Tuesday's victory as they prepare for their EFL Championship opener against West Brom on July 30.

Meanwhile, Olympique Marseille failed to make it two wins from two last time out as they fell to a 3-0 loss against Norwich City.

Prior to that, the French side kicked off their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Marignane Gignac FC on July 13.

Marseille head into the weekend on a run of three wins from their last eight games in all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw in that period.

Middlesbrough vs Olympique Marseille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the very first encounter between the two sides, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Middlesbrough head into the weekend on a run of three wins from their four pre-season games.

Olympique Marseille have won two of their last three games across all competitions, with their loss to Norwich City last time out being the exception.

The French side have lost three of their last five games away from home, conceding seven and scoring five in that time.

Middlesbrough vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

While the full-time result remains unimportant, Middlesbrough will be looking to close out their pre-season campaign on a high. We predict a thrilling contest at the Riverside Stadium with both sides settling for a share of the spoils in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-2 Olympique Marseille

Middlesbrough vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Marseille have conceded in their two pre-season games)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Marseille’s last three matches)

