Middlesbrough vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2025

Middlesbrough lock horns with Oxford United on matchday 39 of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in oppositve halves of the standings.

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough are coming off a goalless draw at Luton Town just before the international break. Boro dominated possession but had no shots on target as a slatemate ensued.

The share of the spoils keeps Boro just outside the promotion play-off places, in eighth, with 54 points from 38 games, winning 15.

Meanwhile, Gary Rowett's Oxford are fresh off a narrow 1-0 home win over 10-man Watford two weeks ago. Following James Abankwah's 79th-minute dismissal for the visitors, the U's capitalised on their numerical advantage three minutes later, with Siriki Dembele drilling home what turned out to be the game's only goal.

It was a rather fortuitous return to winning ways after nine games for the newly promoted side, who were dominated in possession by Watford, moving up to 18th in the points table, with 42 points from 38 games, winning 10.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Middlesbrough-Oxford Championship clash at the Riverside:

Middlesbrough vs Oxford United head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 28 meetings across competitions, Middlesbrough lead Oxford 17-5, including a 6-2 away win in the Championship in their last clash in November.

Boro are unbeaten in 10 games in the fixture, winning eight, including the last five.

Boro have won three of their last five home games across competitions - all in the Championship - losing two.

Oxford are winless in nine road outings across competitions, losing three.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Middlesbrough: D-W-L-W-W; Oxford: W-L-D-L-L

Middlesbrough vs Oxford United prediction

As is evident in their respective places in the standings, the two sides have had contrasting campaigns.

However, Boro have absolutely dominated their head-to-head with Oxford, who are playing their first Championship campaign in more than two decades. As mentioned earlier, the hosts have won their last five games and are unbeaten in 10 meetings, making this clash a mismatch of sorts.

Moreover, Oxford's latest win snapped a long winless league run, but that's unlikely to continue at the Riverside. Expect a comfortable win for Carrick's side as they continue their surge to the play-off places.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 3-1 Oxford United

Middlesbrough vs Oxford United betting tips

Tip-1: Middlesbrough to win

Tip-2: Middlesbrough to keep a clean sheet: No (Both sides have scored in their last eight meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last eight meetings have produced at least two goals.)

