Middlesbrough vs Peterborough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough host Peterborough at Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having underwhelming starts to the season.

Middlesbrough are currently 15th in the league, four points off the relegation zone. Neil Warnock's side have been woeful of late, having only managed to win two of their last nine games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against a poor Peterborough side on Saturday.

Peterborough have only won two games this season and are currently 23rd in the league. Darren Ferguson's side have only won one of their last nine games and will be heading into Saturday's contest off the back of a 3-2 loss against Bristol City last time out. They will be looking to climb out of the relegation zone with a win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Middlesbrough FC @Boro "Pick that out the top 🗑 - that was unreal!"Your Goal of the Month winner for September 🎯 #UTB "Pick that out the top 🗑 - that was unreal!"Your Goal of the Month winner for September 🎯 #UTB https://t.co/hQIHtXupKS

Neither side have been in the best of form and that should come to the fore during Saturday's fixture.

Middlesbrough vs Peterborough Head-to-Head

Middlesbrough have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Peterborough, having won two of them.

Middlesbrough demolished Peterborough 5-0 the last time the two sides met back in January 2019. Goals from George Friend, Lewis Wing, Ashley Fletcher and a brace from Britt Assombalonga completed the rout on the night.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Peterborough Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

Middlesbrough vs Peterborough Team News

Peltier will be a huge miss for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough will have a host of players missing for Saturday's game. Lee Peltier will be suspended for the game, while Grant Hall, Dael Fry, Onel Hernandez, Anfernee Dijksteel and Marcus Browne are all out injured.

Injured: Grant Hall, Dael Fry, Onel Hernandez, Anfernee Dijksteel, Marcus Browne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lee Peltier

Peterborough

Mark Beevers will return to the squad having recovered from a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Jack Marriott and Ricky-Jade Jones are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Jack Marriott, Ricky-Jade Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Peterborough Predicted XI

Peterborough United @theposh #MIDPET 🎥 Darren Ferguson spoke to the media ahead of the trip to the Riverside Stadium, discussing team selection, improving the club’s fortunes on the road, the longevity of Neil Warnock and attacking options. #pufc 🎥 Darren Ferguson spoke to the media ahead of the trip to the Riverside Stadium, discussing team selection, improving the club’s fortunes on the road, the longevity of Neil Warnock and attacking options. #pufc #MIDPET

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Joe Lumley; Marc Bola, Patrick McNair, Souleymane Bamba, Marcus Tavernier; James Lea Siliki, Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks; Duncan Watmore; Andraz Sporar, Uche Ikpeazu

Peterborough Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): David Cornell; Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson; Siriki Dembele, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows; Jorge Grant; Jonson Clarke-Harris

Middlesbrough vs Peterborough Prediction

Both sides have been woeful of late and it's hard to see a clear-cut winner from Saturday's fixture.

Also Read

We predict a goalless stalemate with neither side playing particularly well during the game.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-0 Peterborough

Edited by Peter P