Middlesbrough vs Peterborough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough host Peterborough at Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having underwhelming starts to the season.
Middlesbrough are currently 15th in the league, four points off the relegation zone. Neil Warnock's side have been woeful of late, having only managed to win two of their last nine games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against a poor Peterborough side on Saturday.
Peterborough have only won two games this season and are currently 23rd in the league. Darren Ferguson's side have only won one of their last nine games and will be heading into Saturday's contest off the back of a 3-2 loss against Bristol City last time out. They will be looking to climb out of the relegation zone with a win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Neither side have been in the best of form and that should come to the fore during Saturday's fixture.
Middlesbrough vs Peterborough Head-to-Head
Middlesbrough have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Peterborough, having won two of them.
Middlesbrough demolished Peterborough 5-0 the last time the two sides met back in January 2019. Goals from George Friend, Lewis Wing, Ashley Fletcher and a brace from Britt Assombalonga completed the rout on the night.
Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L
Peterborough Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L
Middlesbrough vs Peterborough Team News
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough will have a host of players missing for Saturday's game. Lee Peltier will be suspended for the game, while Grant Hall, Dael Fry, Onel Hernandez, Anfernee Dijksteel and Marcus Browne are all out injured.
Injured: Grant Hall, Dael Fry, Onel Hernandez, Anfernee Dijksteel, Marcus Browne
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Lee Peltier
Peterborough
Mark Beevers will return to the squad having recovered from a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Jack Marriott and Ricky-Jade Jones are still unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Jack Marriott, Ricky-Jade Jones
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Middlesbrough vs Peterborough Predicted XI
Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Joe Lumley; Marc Bola, Patrick McNair, Souleymane Bamba, Marcus Tavernier; James Lea Siliki, Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks; Duncan Watmore; Andraz Sporar, Uche Ikpeazu
Peterborough Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): David Cornell; Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson; Siriki Dembele, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows; Jorge Grant; Jonson Clarke-Harris
Middlesbrough vs Peterborough Prediction
Both sides have been woeful of late and it's hard to see a clear-cut winner from Saturday's fixture.
We predict a goalless stalemate with neither side playing particularly well during the game.
Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-0 Peterborough