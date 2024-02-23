Middlesbrough vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2024

The action continues in round 34 of the EFL Championship as Middlesbrough and Plymouth Argyle lock horns at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Ian Foster’s men suffering a home defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

Middlesbrough finally stopped the rot last Saturday when they picked up an impressive 2-1 victory over league leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Prior to that, Michael Carrick’s side were on a five-game winless run, claiming two draws and losing three, including a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg on January 23.

With 44 points from 32 matches, Middlesbrough are currently 13th in the Championship standings, level on points with Watford and Bristol City, albeit with one game in hand.

Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, failed to find their feet last weekend as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion at Home Park.

Foster’s men have now lost four of their last five outings across all competitions, with a 2-2 draw against Coventry City on February 14 being the exception.

This poor run of form has seen Plymouth Argyle drop into the relegation picture as they now sit 17th in the league table, just five points above the danger zone.

Middlesbrough vs Plymouth Argyle Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Middlesbrough hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 17 of the last 35 meetings between the two teams.

Plymouth Argyle have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last four games against Foster’s men, claiming three wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in October 2009.

Plymouth have won just one away game in the league and currently hold the division’s second-poorest record on the road, having picked up just nine points from 16 games.

Middlesbrough have failed to win their last four championship home games, picking up just two points from a possible 12 since a 1-0 victory over West Brom on December 23.

Middlesbrough vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Middlesbrough picked up three huge points against a solid Leicester City side last time out and will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence.

The result over the Foxes should serve as a springboard for a fine run of form for Carrick’s men and we are tipping them to see off a Plymouth side who have struggled to impose themselves away from home.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 3-1 Plymouth Argyle

Middlesbrough vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Middlesbrough’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five clashes between the two sides)