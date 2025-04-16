Middlesbrough vs Plymouth Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

Middlesbrough take on Plymouth Argyle on matchday 43 of the Championship on Friday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.
Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough are fresh off a 1-0 loss at Millwall last weekend. Following a goalless first period at The Den, Camiel Neghli's 65th-minute strike sunk the Boro, who dominated possession (65%). Despite their second straight loss, Carrick's side remain eighth in the standings, with 60 points from 42 games, winning 17.
Meanwhile, Miron Muslic's Plymouth are coming off a potentially season-saving 2-1 home win over Sheffield United at the weekend. After Jesurun Rak-Sakyi had broken the deadlock for Sheffield on the cusp of half-time, the Pilgrims hit back through Ryan Hardie nine minutes from time.
Seven minutes later, Muhamed Tijani's winner handed Sheffield their third straight loss as Muslic's side drew level with 23rd-placed Luton Town (40), with 40 points from 42 games, winning nine.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Middlesbrough-Plymouth Championship contest at the Riverside:
Middlesbrough vs Plymouth head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 38 meetings across competitions, Middlesbrough lead Plymouth 15-10, drawing 3-3 away in the reverse fixture in December, in their last clash.
- Both sides have won twice each in their last seven meetings across competitions.
- Boro have three wins and two defeats in their last five home games, all in the Championship.
- Plymouth have one win in their last eight road outings across competitions, losing four.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Middlesbrough: L-L-W-W-D; Plymouth: W-L-W-D-L
Middlesbrough vs Plymouth prediction
The two sides have had contrasting campaigns. While Middlesbrough are three points off the promotion play-off places, Plymouth are thick in the middle of a dogfight to escape relegation.
Middlesbrough have been in patchy form recently, losing their last two games, which snapped a four-game unbeaten run, winning three. Plymouth have also blown hot and cold, but their recent resurgence augurs well for their hopes of avoiding the drop to the third tier.
In terms of head-to-head, Boro have a slender advantage but are winless in three games against the basement side. Despite losing their last two games, Boro should hold on for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Plymouth
Middlesbrough vs Plymouth betting tips
Tip-1: Draw
Tip-2: Both sides to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last eight meetings.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last four meetings have had at least two goals.)