Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August, 2024

Middlesbrough lock horns with Portsmouth - back in the second division for the first time in 12 years - in a matchday three EFL Championship clash on Saturday. Boro have won both of their league games, while Portsmouth have drawn their opening two outings.

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough opened their Championship campaign with a narrow 1-0 home win over Swansea, with Emmanuel Latih scoring a 25th-minute spot-kick. Boro then won 3-0 at Leeds United in their EFL Cup opener before falling 1-0 at Derby County in their next league outing.

Kayden Jackson's 14th-minute strike proved to be the winner for Derby as Carrick's side dropped to 11th in the standings after two games.

Meanwhile, John Mousinho's Portsmouth drew 3-3 at Leeds United in their first Championship game in more than a decade, with Branden Aaronson's 95th-minute equalizer for Leeds forcing a share of the spoils.

Pompey then fell 1-0 at home to Millwall in their EFL Cup opener, with Romain Esse scoring a 13th-minute winner, before drawing goalless at home to Luton Town to improve to 15th in the points table.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key stats, match prediction, and betting tips for the Middlesbrough-Portsmouth Championship clash at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth head-to-head and key stats

In 111 meetings across competitions, Middlesbrough lead Portsmouth 42-38, with their last meeting - in the Championship in May 2012 - seeing Boro win 3-1.

Portsmouth are winless in their last five meetings with Boro, losing once.

Middlesbrough have won four of their last five home games across competitions, losing one.

Portsmouth are unbeaten in five road outings across competitions, winning.twice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Middlesbrough: L-W-W-W-W; Portsmouth: D-L-D-W-L

Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth prediction

Portsmouth are back in the Championship after 12 years

Middlesbrough have made a slightly better start to their Championship campaign than Portsmouth, who are winless in two games. They also endured contrasting fortunes in their EFL Cup openers, with Pompey falling by the wayside.

However, the reigning League Two winners have a narrow advantage in their head-to-head record with Middlesbrough, going unbeaten in five games, winning one.

A lot, though, has changed for both teams since their last meeting in 2012. Nevertheless, we expect their recent run of stalemates to continue this weekend.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Portsmouth

Middlesbrough vs Portsmouth betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Boro to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept one shutout in eight games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Six of their last seven meetings have had at least two goals.)

