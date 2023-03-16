Middlesbrough vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th March 2023

Middlesbrough host Preston North End at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to recover from their latest setback.

Boro saw their winning run halted once again by Stoke City, who held them to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday as Chuba Akpom's opener was canceled out by Ki-Jana Hoever.

With 64 points from 37 matches, Michael Carrick's side are in third position in the league table and well in contention for the promotion playoffs.

However, they are aiming for direct promotion to the Premier League, which could be achieved if Middlesbrough string together another ruthless winning streak as they are only six points behind second-placed Sheffield United.

Preston, meanwhile, are down in 11th, having accrued 11 points fewer than Boro, but are unbeaten in their last seven league matches right now.

Since losing 3-0 to Burnley on 11 February 2023, the Lilywhites have posted improved results, especially in defense, keeping a clean sheet in four games.

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 106 previous clashes between the sides, with Middlesbrough winning on 47 occasions while Preston have claimed the scalp 34 times.

Preston have won their last three clashes with Middlesbrough and four of the last five.

Having beaten the Boro 2-1 in their first league encounter of the season, Preston are looking to complete a league double over them for the second season in a row.

Having won 2-1 in Middlesbrough on their last visit to the Riverside, Preston are looking to register consecutive wins at the stadium for the first time since 1928.

Middlesbrough have won nine of their last 11 league games played on Saturdays, winning the last six in a row at the Riverside.

Preston's Emil Riis has scored five goals in five Championship appearances against Middlesbrough, scoring the winner in last season's game between the teams at the Riverside in a 2-1 win.

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End Prediction

Middlesbrough haven't had much luck in the fixture lately but their recent form holds them in good stead to break the jinx.

Preston have blown hot and cold all season and this erratic run of form could cost them here against an in-form team.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Preston North End

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes