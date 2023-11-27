Middlesbrough vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28th 2023 

Middlesbrough will host Preston North End at Riverside on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

After a strong run of results in October, the home side have struggled for results this month and are once again falling behind in the race for the playoffs. They were beaten 3-2 by Bristol City last time out in a thrilling game and will look to return to winning ways.

Middlesbrough sit mid-table in 12th place with 24 points from 17 games. They are four points behind their midweek opponents and will look to reduce that gap with a win on Tuesday.

Preston North End kicked off their season in brilliant fashion but have lost their way in recent weeks and could soon find themselves outside the playoff spots. They were beaten 2-1 by Cardiff City as they conceded two goals in stoppage time to endure a crushing defeat.

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 107 meetings between Middlesbrough and Preston. The home side have won 48 of those games while the visitors have won 34 times. There have been 25 draws between the two teams.

The home side picked up a 4-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a three-game losing streak in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture and their last 12 across all competitions.

Only three of Preston's eight league wins this season have come on the road.

Boro have scored just seven home league goals this season. Only Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers (4) have scored fewer.

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End Prediction

Middlesbrough's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak and they will now look to bounce back here. They have won four of their last five home games and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Similarly, Preston saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back victories and will look to put out a response this Tuesday. They have, however, lost three of their last four away outings and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Preston North End

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)