Middlesbrough vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Middlesbrough host Preston North End at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday in the Championship, hoping to climb further up the league table.

With 15 wins from 36 games and 53 points in the bag, Boro are ninth in the standings and recovered well from last season's disaster.

Neil Warnock saved the side from going down into League One and is now guiding them to a top-half finish once again.

They're coming off the back of an emphatic 3-0 win against Stoke City at the weekend and will be looking for another three points against a struggling Preston side.

Down in 15th position with just 44 points, the Lilywhites are winless in three games. They even lost to bottom side Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday in a humiliating result.

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

Middlesbrough have beaten Preston 46 times in 102 clashes between the sides. Boro have lost 31 games against Preston.

That includes a 3-0 thumping away from home in December. Middlesbrough have not beaten Preston at home since April 2016.

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End Team News

Middlesbrough

The home side have a clean bill of health going into the game. None of Boro's players have been suspended from the clash.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Preston North End

Patrick Bauer is the only notable absentee for the visitors as the centre-back has been out with an Achilles tendon rupture since December.

Injured: Patrick Bauer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Middlesbrough (3-4-1-2): Marcus Bettinelli; Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Paddy McNair; Djed Spence, Jonathan Howson, Samy Morsy, Marc Bola; Neekens Kebano; Yannick Bolasie, Chuba Akpom.

Preston North End (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg, Paul Huntington, Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes; Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman; Scott Sinclair, Daniel Jonson, Sean Maguire; Ched Evans.

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End Prediction

Preston are looking to complete their first league double over Middlesbrough since the 1971-72 season.

A lot has changed since their last meeting, with the sides going in completely opposite directions.

Middlesbrough are winless in three consecutive home games against Preston, but now seems like the ideal time for them to change that record.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Preston North End