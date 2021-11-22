Middlesbrough vs Preston prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough host Preston at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Middlesbrough are currently 14th in the table, two points above their opponents. Chris Wilder's side have failed to win any of their last four league games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Preston.

Preston have been woeful of late. Frankie McAvoy's side are currently 16th in the league and have only won two of their last 10 games across all competitions. They will hope to pick up all three points in the game against Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Both sides will aim to secure a win to climb up the table and that should make Tuesday's fixture a feisty matchup.

Middlesbrough vs Preston Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both teams having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Middlesbrough came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in March. Marcus Tavernier scored in the second half to make sure of the three points after Jordan Storey's first-half own-goal gave Middlesbrough the lead.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-L-L-D-D

Preston Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L

Middlesbrough vs Preston Team News

Evans will be a huge miss for Preston

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Millwall last time out. Dael Fry and Marcus Browne are still out injured.

Injured: Dael Fry, Marcus Browne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Preston

Preston will have a host of players missing for the game on Tuesday. Ched Evans and Matthew Olosunde are doubts for the game, while Josh Murphy, Isaiah Brown and Conor Wickham are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Josh Murphy, Isaiah Brown and Conor Wickham

Doubtful: Ched Evans, Matthew Olosunde

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Preston Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luke Daniels; Lee Peltier, Souleymane Bamba, Patrick McNair; Marc Bola, Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, Jonathan Howson, Anfernee Dijksteel; Uche Ikpeazu, Duncan Watmore

Preston Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer, Sepp van den Berg; Josh Earl, Ben Whiteman, Alistair McCann, Tom Barkhuizen; Daniel Johnson; Sean Maguire, Emil Riis Jakobsen

Middlesbrough vs Preston Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their current form. Both sides have struggled to score goals of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

We predict a well-contested draw, with neither team getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-0 Preston

