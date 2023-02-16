Middlesbrough vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2023

Middlesbrough host Queens Park Rangers at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to pick up their fifth league win in a row.

Since their 2-0 loss to Sunderland in the Tyne and Wear derby, Boro have been on a roll, blitzing past Watford, Blackpool, Cardiff City and Sheffield United.

This has seen them climb up to third place in the league standings with 54 points from 32 games, but they remain seven points behind the automatic promotion spots.

Michael Carrick continues to work his magic, having transformed the fortunes of the club completely since taking charge in late October.

It was bouncing in that away end last night

Middlesbrough were languishing in 21st place when he came in and he saw his tenure get off to a 2-1 loss to Preston North End.

However, since then, it's all been positive momentum, with the Yorkshire outfit losing just twice more in their next 15 league games, winning 12.

QPR, meanwhile, are struggling in 17th position with just 39 points in the bag from 32 games, and without a win in their last nine games.

Neil Critchley took charge of the side in December and won his first match - a 1-0 win over Preston - but the side went off the boil once again thereafter.

Middlesbrough vs QPR Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 previous clashes between the sides, with QPR winning 22 times and losing to Middlesbrough on just 18 occasions.

Middlesbrough last beat QPR in February 2019 - a 2-0 win in the Championship. Since then, QPR have gone seven games without a loss in the fixture, winning four.

Having beaten Middlesbrough 3-2 in their first clash this season, QPR are now aiming for a league double over them for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.

Next up for the R's.



A trip to Teesside



Next up for the R's.A trip to Teesside

QPR have won on their last three league visits to Middlesbrough - they have lost six of their previous eight away games there.

Middlesbrough have won their last five home league games - as many as the club had in their previous 15.

Middlesbrough are looking to win five consecutive league games for the first time since December 2015 (also five).

Middlesbrough vs QPR Prediction

Middlesbrough are the form team here and look solid in every department right now. It would take a mighty effort from QPR to stop the home team, and we expect Middlesbrough to succeed in this match.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 QPR

Middlesbrough vs QPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

