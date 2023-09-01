Middlesbrough vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023 

Middlesbrough welcome QPR to the Riverside Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday five fixture on Saturday (September 2).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 comeback win at Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup second round. Dion Charles opened the scoring in the fifth minute for Bolton, but Riley McGree and Morgan Rogers scored and assisted each other in injury time to help Boro advance to the next round.

Middlesbrough now turn their attention back to the league scene, where they lost 4-2 at West Bromwich Albion in their last outing. The defeat left the North Yorkshire outfit in 22nd spot, having garnered just one point from four games.

QPR, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at Southampton. Samuel Edozie and Adam Armstrong scored either side of Jack Colback to guide the Saints to all three points. The defeat left the Hoops in 19th spot with three points to show for their efforts after four outings.

Middlesbrough vs QPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 60th meeting between the two sides. QPR lead 22-19.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Middlesbrough win 3-1 at home.

Middlesbrough have conceded before half-time in four of their last five competitive games.

Their last six head-to-head meetings have had goals at both ends, with the last five producing at least three goals.

QPR have lost four of their five competitive games this season (one win).

Middlesbrough have managed just one clean sheet in 15 games.

Middlesbrough vs QPR Prediction

Middlesbrough had lofty ambitions this season, having made the playoffs last term. However, things have not gone to plan for Boro, as they're the second-worst performing side in the Football League.

QPR, meanwhile, have not fared much better, and a defeat could see them drop into the relegation zone.

Games between both sides tend to be high-scoring affairs, so expect the trend to continue in a narrow win for Middlesbrough.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 QPR

Middlesbrough vs QPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals