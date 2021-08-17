Middlesbrough vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough are set to host QPR in EFL Championship action on Wednesday.

Middlesbrough began their Championship campaign against Fulham. The game ended 1-1, with Harry Wilson giving Fulham the lead in the first half before Marc Bola leveled the scores for Middlesbrough in the second half.

Middlesbrough then fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Blackpool in the very first round of the EFL Cup. However, they got their first win of the campaign last time out with a 2-1 home victory over Bristol City.

Queens Park Rangers had a strong pre-season run and have carried that form into the new season.

QPR did not manage to get a win on opening day as they played out a 1-1 draw against Milwall. However, they defeated Leyton Orient on penalties in the EFL Cup and then secured a 3-0 win over Hull City in their last league game.

Middlesbrough vs QPR Head-to-Head

Middlesbrough and QPR have faced each other 55 times in the past. Middlesbrough have won 18 of the contests and QPR have 20 wins, while 17 of the games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in a Championship clash in April, with QPR getting a 2-1 away win over Middlesbrough. Goals from Robert Dickie and Lee Wallace gave QPR a two-goal lead before Yannick Bolasie halved the deficit for his side.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-D

QPR Form Guide: W-D

Middlesbrough vs QPR Team News

Middlesbrough

Marcus Browne and summer signing Sammy Ameobi are both unavailable for selection as they are injured. Marcus Tavernier and Duncan Watmore are also set to miss out due to injury in a significant blow for manager Neil Warnock.

Injured: Marcus Browne, Sammy Ameobi, Marcus Tavernier, Duncan Watmore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR

Luke Amos and Sam Fields have both been ruled out of Middlesbrough's clash due to long-term injuries. Samuel McCallum is a doubt for the match due to illness and will be assessed before the game.

Injured: Luke Amos, Sam Fields

Doubtful: Samuel McCallum

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs QPR Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Lumley; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Marc Bola; Matt Crooks, Paddy McNair, Jonathan Howson; Djed Spence, Isaiah Jones, Uche Ikpeazu

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng; Robert Dickie, Jordy de Wijs, Yoann Barbet; Moses Odubajo, Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen, Lee Wallace; Ilias Chair; Christopher Willock, Lyndon Dykes

Middlesbrough vs QPR Prediction

Middlesbrough have won just one game so far, a 2-1 victory over Bristol City. It was perhaps Middlesbrough's best performance this campaign and the boss will be hoping his side can replicate that against QPR.

QPR have begun their campaign very strongly and will want to continue their good form on Wednesday. The visitors should extend their unbeaten run against Middlesbrough when the two sides meet.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 QPR

