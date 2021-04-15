Middlesbrough vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Middlesbrough and QPR will trade tackles at Riverside Stadium on Saturday in a matchday 42 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Barnsley. Second-half goals from Daryl Dike and Alex Mowatt helped the hosts pick up all three points.

QPR suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Rotherham United. Freddie Ladipo scored a second half brace which was added to a last minute goal to help Rotherham United complete their comeback victory.

Just one point separates Middlesbrough from QPR in the table. The hosts currently sit in the 11th spot, having garnered 57 points from 41 games to date. QPR are one place below in 12th.

Middlesbrough vs QPR Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 54 occasions in the past and there is precious little to choose between their head-to-head records.

QPR have a marginally better record with 19 victories, while Middlesbrough were victorious on 18 previous occasions. The two sides had to share the spoils in 17 games.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when first half goals from Bright Osayi-Samuel and Chuba Akpom ensured both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Middlesbrough are currently on a four-game winless run, with three of these games ending in a defeat. QPR have won two of their last five games.

Advertisement

Middlesbrough form guide: L-D-L-L-W

QPR form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Middlesbrough vs QPR Team News

Middlesbrough

Five players have been sidelined for Middlesbrough through injury. Sam Morsy (MCL), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Dael Fry (calf), Anfernee Dijksteel (ankle) and Marcus Browne (ACL) are all ruled out.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Neil Warnock.

Injuries: Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Marcus Browne, Marcus Tavernier, Sam Morsy

Suspension: None

QPR

The visitors have four players ruled out through injury. Thomas Carroll (ligament), Charlie Owens (knee), Luke Amos (ACL) and Geoff Cameron are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, forward Charlie Austin will serve out the final game of his three-match suspension for stamping on Ryan Yates.

Injuries: Charlie Owens, Luke Amos, Thomas Carroll, Geoff Cameron

Suspension: Charlie Austin

Middlesbrough vs QPR Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcus Bettinelli (GK); Marc Bola, Patrick McNair, Grant Hall, Darnell Fisher; George Saville, Jonathan Howson; Neeskens Kebano, Duncan Watmore, Djed Spence; Chuba Akpom

Advertisement

QPR Predicted XI (5-3-2): Seny Diang (GK); Lee Wallace, Yoann Barbet, Jordy de Wijs, Robert Dickie, Todd Kane; Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; Charlie Kelman, Lyndon Dykes

Middlesbrough vs QPR Prediction

There is little to choose from between the sides in terms of form or playing personnel. Both sides have nothing left to play for this season and this is set to be one of the more thrilling fixtures this weekend.

The two teams are known for their expansive style of play and we can expect plenty of goalmouth action in this one. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-2 QPR