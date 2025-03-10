Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2025

The action continues in round 37 of EFL Championship as Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers lock horns at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday. QPR head into the game on a run of four back-to-back away defeats and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Middlesbrough were sent crashing back to earth in their push for a playoff spot as they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss against Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday.

Before that, Michael Carrick’s men snapped their five-game losing streak on February 25 courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Stoke City, one week before picking up a 1-0 win against Derby County.

With 50 points from 36 Championship matches, Middlesbrough are currently ninth in the league table, five points off sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the final playoff spot.

On the other hand, Queens Park Rangers were left empty-handed yet again as they suffered a 1-0 loss against 10-man West Brom at the Hawthorns last weekend.

Marti Cifuentes’ men have lost three games on the spin, conceding five goals and scoring twice, and have managed just six points from their last eight games since January 25.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up 44 points from their 36 league matches so far to sit 14th in the standings, level on points with 15th-placed Swansea.

Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

With 23 wins from the last 62 meetings between the sides, Queens Park Rangers boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Middlesbrough have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Queens Park Rangers have lost their last four away games, conceding six goals and scoring twice since the start of February.

Middlesbrough are unbeaten in seven of their last nine Championship home games, claiming four wins and three draws since late November.

The last eight meetings between Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers have produced a combined 30 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest at the Riverside Stadium.

QPR have struggled to impose themselves on the road and we fancy Carrick’s men to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last nine meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in six of the last eight clashes between the two teams)

