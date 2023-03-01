Middlesbrough vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023 

Middlesbrough host Reading at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 4), looking to bounce back from their latest setback.

The Boro saw their five-game winning run snapped following a 2-0 loss to West Brom at the weekend. An early double from Daryl Dike inflicted Michael Carrick's side with their 11th league defeat of the season.

While Middlesbrough remain in third place with 57 points from 34 games, their defeat allowed second-placed Sheffield United to increase the gap on the hosts to seven points.

Reading, meanwhile, won for just the 13th time in 33 games last weekend after beating Blackpool 3-1 at home. A brace from Tom Ince either side of an Andy Carroll penalty got the job done for the Royals, who're in 14th position with 44 points from 33 games.

Middlesbrough vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 clashes between Middlesbrough and Reading, with the Boro winning on 18 occasions and losing 11 times.

Following their 1-0 win over Middlesbrough earlier this season, Reading are looking to complete a league double over them for the first time.

After beating Reading seven times in a row between April 2016 and July 2020, Middlesbrough have won just twice in their next five clashes.

The hosts have won five of their last six home games against Reading.

Reading FC @ReadingFC An intense celebration from Shane Long in



The Royals won 5-2 against Saturday's opponents that day...



But which former Royal scored both goals for



#MIDREA An intense celebration from Shane Long inThe Royals won 5-2 against Saturday's opponents that day...But which former Royal scored both goals for @Boro ⚽ An intense celebration from Shane Long in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ The Royals won 5-2 against Saturday's opponents that day... 💫But which former Royal scored both goals for @Boro ❓#MIDREA

Since last season, Reading have picked up fewer away points (32) in the Championship than any other ever-present side, losing more away games (26 total) than any other side.

Since last season, only Sheffield United (80) and Millwall (77) have picked up more home points in the Championship than Middlesbrough (76), with the Boro winning their last six.

After losing seven times in their opening 14 league games of the season, Middlesbrough have lost just four times in their next 20 outings, winning 14.

Middlesbrough vs Reading Prediction

Reading have won twice in their last three games but have been erratic this campaign. Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have shown impressive improvement under Carrick and should bounce back from their last defeat. The Boro should prevail..

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Reading

Middlesbrough vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

