Middlesbrough vs Reading  prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Middlesbrough claimed their first win in the league following their 2-1 victory over Barnsley earlier this month as Neil Warnock took charge of his 1,500th game in management.

They have five points after four Championship games but many fans know that they have been unlucky not to have brought home more, having faced the big boys of the league already in Watford and Bournemouth.

Reading, meanwhile, have recorded a perfect start, winning all four league games of the campaign, conceding just one goal in that time.

The Royals saw off Watford last time out and only miss out on top spot to Bristol City on goals scored.

They will travel to the Riverside full of confidence but aware that a tough task awaits them.

Middlesbrough vs Reading Head-to-Head

Middlesbrough are currently on a seven-game winning run against Reading and have not tasted defeat at home to the London outfit since August 2014.

In fact, since 2000 Middlesbrough have lost just three of their 11 home games against Reading and have kept seven clean sheets along the way.

All of the last 18 encounters between the two clubs have been in the Championship, making Saturday's tie the 19th in a row.

Middlesbrough have the better record, winning 16 of their 35 games against the Royals, losing just nine times.

Middlesbrough vs Reading Team News

Despite coming off in Northern Ireland’s penalty shoot-out win over Bosnia and Herzegovina due to an ankle knock, Boro’s Paddy McNair is likely to be fine for this weekend’s clash.

More concerning for the team is the fact that star striker Ashley Fletcher is set to miss out due to a hamstring strain, leaving Warnock with just two fit frontmen.

In more positive news, Middlesbrough have re-signed Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan deal after he made 10 league appearances for the club last season.

Injured: Grant Hall, Ashley Fletcher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading signed Bissau-Guinean midfielder Alfa Semedo on a season-long loan from Benfica this week, having impressed during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest last campaign.

The club has also agreed a season-long loan deal for Porto full-back Tomas Esteves. Both could make the matchday squad this Saturday.

Injured: Andy Yiadom, Felipe Araruna, John Swift

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Reading Predicted XI

Middlesbrough predicted XI (3-5-2): Marcus Bettinelli, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson, George Saville, Marc Bola, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier, Chuba Akpom, Britt Assombalonga

Reading predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral, Tomas Esteves, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Michael Olise, Yakou Miete, Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao

Middlesbrough vs Reading Prediction

Reading have been in remarkable form but will face a stern test in Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The straw that might break the camel’s back for the hosts, though, may be their over-reliance on the injured Fletcher. Without him, they could lack the clinical finishing needed to see off a game.

Reading have Ovie Ejaria and Lucas Joao back up to full fitness too, which could be a lot for the Boro midfield to handle.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Reading