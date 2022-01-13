Middlesbrough vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough host Reading at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Middlesbrough are currently 7th the league, three points off the top four. Chris Wilder's side have been in great form of late and are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions. They will look to extend their unbeaten record with a win against Reading on Saturday.

Reading, on the other hand, have been woeful of late and are winless in their last five games across all competitions. Veljko Paunovic's side are currently 21st in the league and will be heading into the game off the back of a 7-0 demolition at the hands of Fulham last time out. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

This will be a great opportunity for Boro to climb up the table with a win against a poor Reading side.

Middlesbrough vs Reading Head-to-Head

Middlesbrough have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Reading winning only one.

Reading's solitary win came in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Alen Halilovic scored the game's only goal to secure all three points on the night.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Reading Form Guide: D-L-D-L-L

Middlesbrough vs Reading Team News

Baba will be a huge miss for Reading

Middlesbrough

Boro have no new injury worries following their 3-2 win against Mansfield in the FA Cup last time out. Marc Bola and Marcus Browne are still out injured. Their new loan signing, Folarin Balogun, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and is unavailable for the game.

Injured: Marc Bola, Marcus Browne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Folarin Balogun

Reading

Reading will have a host of players out for the game on Saturday. Abdul-Rahman Baba and Andy Yiadom are on international duty with their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations. Meanwhile, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Lucas Joao, Felipe Araruna and Yakou Meite are all out due to injury.

Injured: Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Lucas Joao, Felipe Araruna, Yakou Meite

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Abdul-Rahman Baba, Andy Yiadom

Middlesbrough vs Reading Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Patrick McNair; Lee Peltier, Marcus Tavernier, Martin Payero, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones; Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood; Ethan Bristow, Scott Dann, Thomas Holmes, Dejan Tetek; Josh Laurent, Danny Drinkwater; Tom Dele-Bashiru, John Swift, Junior Hoilett; Andy Carroll

Middlesbrough vs Reading Prediction

It's hard to see Boro losing this game given the difference in form between the two sides.

We predict Middlesbrough will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 3-0 Reading

Edited by Adit Jaganathan