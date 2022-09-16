Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Middlesbrough host Rotherham United at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to recover from their latest setback.

Boro fell to their fourth defeat of the season in nine games this week following a 3-2 loss at the hands of Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Trailing 3-0 at halftime, Chris Wilder's side nearly pulled off a second-half comeback by scoring twice midway, but couldn't find an elusive equalizer.

With just nine points in the bag, Middlesbrough are down in 21st place, 12 behind Rotherham, who've accumulated four more points.

On Thursday, the Millers returned to winning ways after three games to see off Blackpool 3-0 at home.

Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head

Of the 40 previous clashes between the sides, Middlesbrough have emerged victorious on more than half the occasions (21), while losing only 11 times.

Their last defeat came in this exact fixture in January 2021 when the Millers secured a thumping 3-0 victory.

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Rotherham United Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United Team News

Middlesbrough

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been ruled out with an injury while Chuba Akpom and Darragh Lenihan are also injured for Boro.

Fulham loanee Rodrigo Muniz has struck twice in three starts and will keep his place in attack.

Injured: Zack Steffen, Chuba Akpom, Darragh Lenihan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rotherham United

The Millers won't have the injured trio of Shane Ferguson, Tom Eaves and Lee Peltier for the Middlesbrough trip.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough loanee Grant Hall is not eligible to play against his parent club and must hence sit out of this one.

Injured: Shane Ferguson, Tom Eaves, Lee Peltier

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Grant Hall

Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Middlesbrough (3-5-1-1): Liam Roberts; Anfernee Dijksteel, Paddy McNair, Matt Clarke; Isaiah Jones, Alex Mowatt, Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, Ryan Giles; Riley McGree; Rodrigo Muniz.

Rotherham United (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Jamie McCart, Richard Wood, Wes Harding; Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Oliver Rathbone, Cohen Bramall; Conor Washington, Chiedozie Ogbene.

Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United Prediction

Hovering perilously above the relegation zone, Middlesbrough are feeling the heat right now and will aim to put some daylight between them and the bottom three.

Rotherham are obviously the better side here but they haven't been great on their travels and Boro, who tend to perform well at home, could force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Rotherham United

