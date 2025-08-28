Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Middlesbrough take on Sheffield United in the fourth round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two teams are at opposite ends of the points table.

Rob Edwards' Middlesbrough are fresh off a 2-1 win last weekend at 10-man Norwich City. The visitors led 2-0, thanks to Finn Azaz and Tommy Conway scoring within two minutes of each other on the cusp of half-time.

Jacob Wright's 58th-minute dismissal put Norwich on the back foot, but the Canaries pulled one back five minutes from time through Josh Sargeant. An equaliser, though, wasn't to be as Boro hung on for all three points.

The win sent Edwards' side second in the standings, level on points with leaders Stoke City, the only two teams to win their opening three games.

Meanwhile, Ruben Selles' Sheffield are coming off a 1-0 home loss to Millwall. Luke Candwell's 38th-minute strike proved to be the only goal of the game at Bramall Lane.

A third straight defeat sees the Blades rock-bottom of the Championship, behind Oxford United, one of two sides yet to open their account after three outings.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Middlesbrough-Sheffield Championship clash at The Riverside:

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 113 meetings across competitions, Sheffield hold a narrow 46-44 lead over Middlesbrough, winning their last clash, 3-1 at home in the Championship in February.

The Blades have won once in their last four meetings with Boro, all in the Championship, losing twice,

Boro have won and lost twice apiece in their last five home games - all in the Championship - since last season.

Sheffield have won two of their last five road outings across competitions, losing thrice, including two this campaign.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Middlesbrough: W-W-L-W-L; Sheffield: L-L-L-L-L

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United prediction

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the season. While Boro are flying high, Sheffield have lost five straight competitive games, including a play-off final loss to Sunderland last campaign.

In terms of head-to-head, the Blades have the slight advantage, but recent meetings have seen neither side dominate. On current form, Sheffield look set to return empty-handed from the Riverside, though.

The Blades have gone winless in nine visits to the Riverside, losing seven, since winning 2-1 in October 1997 in the league, so another reverse could be on the cards.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Sheffield United

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United betting tips

Tip-1: Middlesbrough to win

Tip-2: Sheffield to score: No (The Blades haven't scored in seven of their last eight visits to the Riverside.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last six meetings have had at least two goals.)

