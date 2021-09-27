Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough host Sheffield United at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with neither side having the best start to their campaign.

Middlesbrough are currently 18th in the league and have lost three of their last four games. Neil Warnock's side are dangerously close to the relegation zone and will be looking to win the game against Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Sheffield United have been in good form of late. Slavisa Jokanovic's side are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak and are 11th in the table.

However, the Blades have not been able to string consecutive victories together and will be looking to do so with a win against a poor Middlesbrough side.

Both teams will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make Tuesday's game a well-contested matchup.

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Middlesbrough have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Sheffield United winning the other two.

Sheffield United came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in February 2019. Richard Stearman scored the only goal of the game to secure the points on the night.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Team News

Crooks will be a huge miss for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough

Matt Crooks is unavailable for the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Anthony Dijksteel and Marcus Browne are still out injured.

Injured: Anthony Dijksteel, Marcus Browne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Matt Crooks

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Derby County last time out.

David McGoldrick, Jack O'Connell and Lys Mousset are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: David McGoldrick, Jack O'Connell, Lys Mousset

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Lumley; Lee Peltier, Patrick McNair, Dael Fry, Marc Bola; Jonny Howson, Martin Payero; Isaiah Jones, James Lea Siliki, Marcus Tavernier; Andraz Sporar

Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Olsen; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben Davies, John Egan, George Baldock; John Fleck, Oliver Norwood; Ben Osborn, Iliman Ndiaye, Morgan Gibbs-White; Billy Sharp

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Prediction

The two sides are in very contrasting runs of form and that should come to the fore during Tuesday's game.

We predict a tight game, with Sheffield United coming away with a win.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-1 Sheffield United

