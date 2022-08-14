Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Middlesbrough host Sheffield United at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Sunday, with both sides having had disappointing starts to their campaigns.

Middlesbrough are currently 22nd in the league, having only gotten one point from their opening two games of the campaign. Chris Wilder's side are yet to win a game in any competition this season and will hope to turn things around with a win against Sheffield on Sunday.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, have had a mixed opening to their campaign, having won one and lost one of their opening two games. Paul Heckingbottom's side are currently 13th in the league and will look to climb up the table with a win against Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Sheffield United have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Middlesbrough winning the other two.

Sheffield demolished Middlesbrough 4-1 the last time the two sides met back in March. Goals from Sander Berge, Billy Sharp, Jack Robinson and Morgan Gibbs-White were enough to secure the victory, with Folarin Balogun grabbing a consolation goal on the night.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: L-L-D

Sheffield United Form Guide: L-W-L

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Team News

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Barnsley last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will have a host of players missing for the game on Sunday. Enda Stevens is a doubt, while Oliver McBurnie, Chris Basham, Jack Robinson, Tommy Doyle, Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle and Jack O'Connell are all out injured.

Injured: Oliver McBurnie, Chris Basham, Jack Robinson, Tommy Doyle, Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: Enda Stevens

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited



They're good games for us to have early on."



Paul Heckingbottom looking ahead to tomorrow's trip to the Riverside. "We know we have to be at our best, we're coming up against a good team. They're good games for us to have early on."

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zack Steffen; Marc Bola, Darragh Lenihan, Anfernee Dijksteel; Ryan Giles, Riley McGree, Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones; Duncan Watmore, Marcus Forss

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wesley Foderingham; Ciaran Clark, John Egan, Anel Ahmedohodzic; Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, George Baldock; Iliman Ndiaye, Sander Berge; Rhian Brewster

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Prediction

Neither side have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Sheffield United

Edited by Adit Jaganathan