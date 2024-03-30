Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024 

Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 40 clash on Monday (April 1).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Good Friday. They went behind to Adam Armstrong's 12th-minute strike but drew level on the stroke of full-time through Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Sheffield, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Swansea City. Goals in either half from Bailey Cadamarteri and Jamal Lowe ensured that the two sides cancelled each other out.

The draw left the Owls in 23rd spot in the ponts table, having garnered 39 points from as many games. Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are tenth with 55 points to show for their efforts after 39 outings.

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 117th meeting between the two sides. Sheffield lead 49-48.

Their most recent clash in September was a 1-1 draw at Sheffield.

Six of their last seven head-to-head games, including the last four, have had goals at both ends.

Nine of Sheffield's last 11 league games have seen one side fail to score.

Middlesbeough have not won on Easter Monday in eight games, losing five.

Sheffield have won their last five games on Easter Monday.

Just three of their last 28 head-to-head league games have ended level.

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Middlesbrough were in contention for Premier League promotion a few weeks ago. However, a poor sequence of results have left Michael Carrick's side off the pace. The Riverside outfit find themselves nine points off the top-six with seven games to go.

Sheffield, meanwhile, gave themselves hope of preserving their Championship status with four straight wins earlier in the year. However, three games without a win since then has dampened their mood.

Nevertheless, they are level on points with two teams either side of the relegation zone, so a positive result could take them out of the bottom-three. Expect Boro to claim maximum points with a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-0 Sheffield

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals